The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) are carrying out humanitarian aid activities to normalize the living conditions of civilians in al-Humaira, south of Tal Abyad, which was cleared of the terrorist organization YPG/PKK through Operation Peace Spring.

Providing a safe environment in the regions cleared of the terrorist organization in Syria, the TSK also carries out aid work on many issues such as education, health, and basic food supplies.

With this, Turkish soldiers identified 50 families in need in the village of al-Humaira, south of Tal Abyad, and provided food aid.

Turkish soldiers, who organize this aid activity in an average of 20-25 villages every month, distribute at least 60 tons of water every month in villages hit by drought and where there is difficulty in accessing spring water.

Support for education

The TSK carried out the repair work of 11 schools in the region, providing hundreds of students with access to education.

Turkish soldiers distributed toys, clothes, and stationery at the school in the village of al-Humaira in Tal Abyad, where there are 45 students. In addition, four mosques damaged by terrorists were opened to worship after the repair works.

In addition, the soldiers watched cartoons with the children and had a fun time.

5,500 people were informed about mines

Turkish soldiers in the region are raising public awareness about the mines and handmade explosives left behind by the terrorist organization YPG/PKK.

The TSK, which regularly carries out information programs in the villages of Tal Abyad, informed 5,500 people living in the villages in the southern countryside about mines through these programs.

Within this scope, Turkish soldiers, who are experts in their fields, told the students and teachers in the village of al-Humaira about the precautions to be taken against mines.

Muhammed Isa, one of the teachers in the village, said that the Turkish Armed Forces' mine information is beneficial for teachers. Stating that the information was life-saving, İsa thanked the TSK for their assistance.

Medical support to victims

Turkish soldiers give hope to the victims of war with their help.

The TSK's mobile polyclinic provides medical support to war victims monthly. In this context, thousands of civil war victims benefit from health services.

"I know how helpful the Turkish soldiers are. I told them about my father's health and my financial problems. They said they would help," said Mahmut Casem, who lives in the village of Kurumaz Annun, south of Tal Abyad. Casem thanked the TSK for their compassionate assistance to his country.