The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) building in Gaza sustained heavy damage late Tuesday after Israeli warplanes targeted a residential tower nearby.

An Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent in Gaza said the TIKA building's furniture, windows, electronic devices and solar energy system were all damaged by the Israeli airstrike.

The correspondent said TIKA's staff were not injured as they left the building before the strike.

On Tuesday evening, the Israeli army completely destroyed the Hanadi residential tower in western Gaza City, and the surrounding buildings were also severely damaged.

The death toll of Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli airstrikes on blockaded Gaza Strip rose on late Tuesday to at least 32, including children, amid an escalation sparked by Israeli aggression at Jerusalem's flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Ten children and one woman were among those killed in Gaza, which is controlled by Hamas, and over 200 people there were wounded, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.