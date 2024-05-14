Defense Minister Yaşar Güler on Tuesday met his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov in the Turkish capital. Umerov was received by an official ceremony in Ankara where he was invited by Güler. The two ministers did not comment on their one-on-one meeting and the ensuing meeting between Turkish and Ukrainian delegations.

Rustem Umerov took office in 2023 as the 18th minister of defense of Ukraine at the height of conflict with Russia.

Türkiye pursues close ties with both sides of the conflict. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hosted his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Istanbul in March.