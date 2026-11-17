Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz will travel to Uzbekistan on Wednesday for a two-day official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral economic ties and expanding business cooperation between the two countries.

During his Nov. 18-19 visit, Yılmaz is scheduled to attend the Uzbekistan-Türkiye High-Level Business Council Meeting and hold talks with senior Uzbek officials.

On the first day of his visit, Yılmaz will participate in a business meeting organized by the Uzbekistan branch of the World Turkish Business Council (DTIK) in the capital, Tashkent.

On Thursday, Yılmaz is expected to meet the Uzbek deputy prime minister and minister of economy and finance to discuss bilateral economic cooperation.

He will also hold a joint meeting with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Saida Mirziyoyeva, head of Uzbekistan's presidential administration.

Later that day, Yılmaz will attend the Uzbekistan-Türkiye High-Level Business Council Meeting, bringing together representatives from the two countries to discuss bilateral business relations.

Yılmaz and the Uzbek president recently met on the sidelines of the COP31 Leaders Summit in Antalya, southern Türkiye, last week.

The two countries also signed five agreements aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in trade, social security and business development following a meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Uzbek President Mirziyoyev in Ankara on Oct. 29.