Türkiye is concerned about Israel's occupation of the Golan Heights. Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz on Tuesday criticized Israel's actions in Syria. He called Israel's expansionist policies beyond the Golan Heights "extremely dangerous" and detrimental to Syria’s stability.

Speaking during parliamentary discussions on the 2025 budget for the Presidency and related institutions, Yılmaz underscored Türkiye’s commitment to fostering stability in Syria and criticized external interference. "No country, especially Israel, has the right to do this to people who have suffered this much, who have resisted with dignity, who are trying to build their country. Their (Israel's) actions are illegitimate," he said. Emphasizing that Syria is facing a new era, Yılmaz said Türkiye expects it to continue on its way with a permanent political structure in the following period.

He emphasized that Türkiye supports a political structure in Syria that includes all religious, ethnic and sectarian groups, advocating for Syria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. He stressed that no foreign entity should disrupt Syria's rebuilding efforts or impede its path toward lasting stability. Underlining that this is also valid for the people of Gaza, the West Bank and Palestine, Yilmaz said he hopes that the Palestinian people will one day crown their longstanding struggle with victory.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu entered Syrian territory Tuesday and said Israeli troops would remain in the area indefinitely, blurring the border with its northern neighbor. Since its establishment in 1948, Israel has never had fully recognized borders. Throughout its history, the frontiers with its Arab neighbors have shifted as a result of wars, annexations, cease-fires and peace agreements.

Now, the downfall of the Assad regime has created a situation that could once again reshape Israel's borders. As Assad was toppled early this month, Israel quickly moved into the Syrian side of a 50-year-old demilitarized buffer zone. Netanyahu described the move as defensive and temporary, and said it was aimed at making sure that none of the groups jostling for power inside Syria threatened Israel. But in Tuesday's visit to the Syrian side of the buffer zone, Netanyahu made clear that Israel plans on staying for some time. Speaking on the windswept summit of Mount Hermon overlooking Syria, he said Israel would remain "until another arrangement is found that will ensure Israel's security."