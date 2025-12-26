The Turkish Youth Foundation (TÜGVA) on Friday announced plans for a march on Istanbul’s Galata Bridge on New Year’s Day to draw attention to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, as it held coordinated press conferences in all 81 provinces to protest what it described as the ongoing oppression of the Palestinian people despite a cease-fire.

The press conferences, organized after Friday prayers at central mosques across the country under the National Will Platform and the Humanity Alliance, aimed to raise public awareness of the situation in Palestine and to stress the need not to remain silent in the face of continued suffering.

Speakers highlighted what they called a moral responsibility to show solidarity and urged all segments of society to remain sensitive to the issue.

In statements read nationwide, TÜGVA said the Jan. 1 march on the Galata Bridge would focus on civilian deaths in Gaza, the collapse of the health system, food insecurity and difficulties in accessing humanitarian aid.

The group cited reports by the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, saying the humanitarian crisis has continued despite the official cease-fire.

TÜGVA officials said the nationwide press events and the planned march are intended to keep the Palestinian issue from being forgotten, give voice to the Palestinian people and uphold human dignity.