Türkiye and 14 other countries on Thursday welcomed sanctions imposed by the U.K. and Australia over illegal Israeli settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territories, including measures targeting companies involved in settlement construction.

That's according to a joint statement by the foreign ministers of Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Algeria, Indonesia, Palestine, Qatar, Kuwait, Libya, the Maldives, Egypt, Niger, Pakistan, Somalia, Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

They also welcomed the U.K.'s decision to sanction an organization accused of obstructing humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza.

The ministers voiced support for efforts to ensure accountability through international measures and sanctions against individuals and entities responsible for settlement activities, including the E1 settlement plan, as well as those supporting, facilitating or implementing settlement expansion and annexation policies.

They strongly condemned Israel's continued settlement policies in the occupied Palestinian territories, particularly the E1 settlement plan and related activities east of occupied East Jerusalem.

The ministers expressed hope that the U.K. and Australian sanctions would encourage other members of the international community to adopt similar measures.

According to the statement, the sanctions are consistent with international law and relevant U.N. resolutions, including U.N. Security Council Resolution 2334 (2016).

The ministers also cited the International Court of Justice's July 19, 2024 advisory opinion, which outlines states' obligations not to recognize as lawful the situation resulting from Israel's unlawful occupation or provide aid or assistance in maintaining it.

They reiterated calls for Israel to reverse all measures related to settlement activities and other practices aimed at altering the geographical and demographic character of the occupied Palestinian territories.

The ministers also condemned Israel's military escalation in Gaza and called for the full and immediate implementation of U.S. President Donald Trump's Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict.

The plan aims to establish security and stability, address the humanitarian situation, facilitate reconstruction and recovery efforts and lay the groundwork for lasting peace.

Reaffirming that Gaza is an integral part of the occupied Palestinian territories, the ministers stressed that the only viable path to a just, lasting and comprehensive peace is a two-state solution.

They underscored that such a solution must include the establishment of an independent, sovereign, geographically contiguous and viable Palestinian state based on the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international law and relevant U.N. resolutions.