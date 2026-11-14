Foreign ministers from 18 countries, including Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Pakistan, strongly condemned an Israeli airstrike on the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, Gaza, saying it violated international humanitarian law and endangered patients and medical workers.

In a joint statement issued Nov. 14, the ministers said the attack, which caused casualties among patients and health care personnel, violated the special protections afforded to medical facilities and their workers under international humanitarian law.

The statement was endorsed by Türkiye, Algeria, Djibouti, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Oman, Pakistan, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates.

The ministers also denounced continued Israeli attacks on Palestinian civilians, including airstrikes targeting tents and other locations sheltering displaced people.

They warned that such attacks undermine the cease-fire and international efforts to restore security and stability in Gaza, while contradicting U.S. President Donald Trump's Comprehensive Plan.

They expressed particular concern over Israel's continued restrictions on humanitarian assistance, including shelter materials such as tents, caravans and mobile homes, as well as essential medical supplies.

With winter approaching, the ministers warned that deteriorating living conditions, inadequate shelter and the breakdown of water, sanitation and health care services were placing civilian lives at increasing risk, particularly those of children and infants.

They cautioned that without sufficient shelter and humanitarian assistance, children could once again die from exposure to freezing temperatures.

The ministers urged Israel to respond to appeals from the international community and the Board of Peace by immediately and fully implementing its obligations under the Sharm El-Sheikh Agreement, Trump's Comprehensive Plan and United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803, adopted in 2025.

They called on Israel to uphold the cease-fire, protect civilians and medical facilities, and guarantee the safe, sustained and unrestricted delivery of sufficient humanitarian assistance to Gaza.

Mourners carry the body of a Palestinian killed in an Israeli airstrike at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Palestine, Nov. 12, 2026. (AFP Photo)

The assistance, they said, must include emergency shelter, early recovery supplies and equipment needed to restore essential infrastructure.

They also demanded that U.N. agencies and humanitarian organizations be allowed to carry out their work without obstruction.

The ministers stressed that commitments under the first phase of the agreements were supposed to take effect immediately upon their signing and must not be delayed or subjected to additional political or security conditions that could obstruct humanitarian access.

They further insisted that urgent humanitarian assistance must not be made conditional on progress in subsequent phases of the plan.

Calling for stronger international pressure, the ministers urged the United States and the Board of Peace to intensify their respective efforts to secure Israel's full implementation of the commitments and the removal of all restrictions on humanitarian aid entering Gaza.

They warned that fulfilling these obligations was essential to maintaining the credibility of the agreements and strengthening the cease-fire.

The statement concluded with the ministers reaffirming their commitment to working with regional and international partners to consolidate the cease-fire, advance all phases of the plan and expand humanitarian assistance to ease the suffering of Palestinians.