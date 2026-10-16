Foreign ministers from 19 countries, including Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, condemned on Friday Colombia's decision to relocate its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, calling the move a violation of international law and a setback to efforts toward a two-state solution.

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers strongly rejected the opening of Colombia's Embassy in Jerusalem, saying the decision contradicts relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and undermines international efforts to establish a just and lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

The statement was issued by the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Algeria, Djibouti, Indonesia, Palestine, Qatar, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Malaysia, Egypt, Pakistan, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Jordan and Yemen.

Colombia relocated its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem after 46 years, with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar and his Colombian counterpart, Omar Bula Escobar, attending the inauguration ceremony.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Middle East war and unilaterally declared the entire city its capital in 1980, a move that has not gained broad international recognition.

The ministers reaffirmed that any measures or decisions aimed at altering the legal or historical status of occupied Jerusalem, or recognizing the city as Israel's capital, are null and void and carry no legal effect.

They cited U.N. Security Council Resolutions 476 and 478, adopted in 1980, which reject attempts to change Jerusalem's status and call on countries to withdraw diplomatic missions from the city.

The ministers urged Colombia to reconsider and reverse its decision, comply with its obligations under international law and refrain from actions that could undermine the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

They also reiterated their support for the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Most countries continue to maintain their diplomatic missions in Tel Aviv, reflecting the international position that Jerusalem's final status should be determined through negotiations.

The U.S., Guatemala, Honduras, Kosovo, Paraguay, Papua New Guinea and Fiji are among those maintaining embassies in Jerusalem.

Colombia shifts Israel policy

Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella restored diplomatic relations with Israel after his predecessor, Gustavo Petro, severed ties in May 2024 over Israel's military offensive in Gaza.

Since taking office in August, Espriella has reinstated a free trade agreement with Israel and reopened Colombia's Embassy, relocating it from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Colombian Foreign Minister Omar Bula Escobar attended the inauguration ceremony alongside Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar.

Saar welcomed the diplomatic shift, saying the new Colombian administration had reversed much of the damage to bilateral relations under Petro in just two months.

Petro had been a vocal critic of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, withdrawing Colombia's ambassador and closing its embassy in Tel Aviv.

Since October 2023, more than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 175,000 injured in Gaza in the Israeli genocide since October 2023, while around 90% of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.

Israeli army raids and attacks by occupiers against Palestinians and their property have intensified in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since the start of Israel’s genocide against the Gaza Strip in October 2023.