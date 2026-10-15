Gaza's Government Media Office on Thursday rejected allegations that it imposes taxes or fees on commercial trucks entering the enclave, accusing Israel of using the claims to justify restrictions on goods and calling for the daily entry of 600 trucks.

It came in response to allegations made Wednesday by Yoram Halevi, the Israeli government’s coordinator of activities in the Palestinian territories, regarding the imposition of financial charges on traders and measures regulating cash transactions in Gaza.

The media office accused Israel of waging a "disinformation campaign” and attempting to hold Gaza’s government authorities responsible for delays in allowing trucks to enter the enclave.

It said it sent messages to mediators and international bodies to clarify its position and warn against additional Israeli measures that could worsen the humanitarian crisis.

The media office stressed that "no government taxes or fees have been imposed on commercial trucks,” and that it had collected no taxes or fees on commercial activities in the last three years, given the enclave's exceptional humanitarian and economic conditions.

Halevi alleged in a letter to international officials that the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, was demanding traders pay 10,000 shekels ($3,225) for each truck entering Gaza, claiming that it had prompted the private sector to halt coordination for the entry of goods.

The media office said the amount was linked to a "voluntary community initiative” involving businesspeople, public figures, institutions and companies. It said the funds were allocated to support orphans, widows, children and students in need, as well as housing, sanitation and relief projects.

Halevi also alleged that Hamas was requiring traders to sell 30% of their goods in cash to control funds.

The media office said the 30% cash-transaction measures were introduced to address a severe cash shortage, the widespread circulation of worn-out banknotes, and the need to facilitate buying and selling.

It stressed that the Chamber of Commerce initiated the measures and agreed to them, rather than the government deciding unilaterally.

The media office said the "most urgent and highest priority is to ensure the regular and sufficient flow of goods into the Gaza Strip.”

It added that announced understandings, including those reached through the Sharm el-Sheikh track, required Israel to allow aid and supplies into Gaza, specifically 600 trucks daily.

The media office urged mediators, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, the U.N. and international bodies to pressure Israel to honor its commitments and verify the facts through direct communication with authorities in the enclave.