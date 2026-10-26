Türkiye, Qatar, Pakistan and Indonesia are preparing to announce a joint project focused on technical military training and research and development under the recently signed Badr agreement, marking a step toward implementing their defense cooperation framework, according to a report by the Sabah newspaper.

The agreement, aimed at strengthening strategic partnerships and regional cooperation, establishes a framework designed to move joint initiatives from planning to implementation.

Under the mechanism, an Executive Board will identify joint projects involving the four countries, while a Strategic Board will approve the proposals and establish implementation timelines.

The structure defines responsibilities, approval procedures and project schedules from the outset, allowing cooperation to move beyond declarations of intent toward practical implementation.

Signed on Oct. 21, the Badr pact is aimed at ⁠boosting defense cooperation and strengthening the four countries' defensive capabilities. It will also support military exercises and training and cooperation on research and development (R&D) and contribute to joint efforts to improve their defense industries.

The memorandum further provides a framework for defense and aviation cooperation, including technical military training and research and development.

According to the report, the four countries are expected to announce a joint project in these areas soon, marking one of the agreement's first concrete outcomes.

The initiative reflects Türkiye's broader policy of promoting regional ownership and strengthening cooperation among partner countries through institutionalized mechanisms.

The Badr agreement is expected to facilitate coordinated projects and deepen strategic cooperation among the four participating nations.

In August, Türkiye signed the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement with nuclear-armed Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Under the pact, an attack on ‌one ‌party is considered an attack on ⁠all. Ankara also has ‌close ties with Indonesia, notably in the defense ​industry.