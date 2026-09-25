Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş said Friday that Türkiye will build a future marked by unity, stronger democracy and an end to terrorism, as he outlined progress in the government’s “terror-free Türkiye” initiative.

Speaking to parliamentary reporters at a meeting marking the fourth year of the 28th parliamentary term, Kurtulmuş said lawmakers submitted 571 bills during the legislative year.

He highlighted the work of the National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission as one of the parliament’s most significant initiatives. The 50-member commission held 21 meetings totaling 90 hours and heard from civil society groups, academics, politicians and former parliamentary speakers from across the country.

Its report was approved Feb. 18 with the support of 47 lawmakers, which Kurtulmuş described as opening the way for the “terror-Free Türkiye” process. A subsequent bill on strengthening national solidarity and social integration was approved with 467 votes, which he called the broadest parliamentary consensus ever reached on a bill.

Kurtulmuş said the process now represents a new path toward a terror-free Türkiye and a terror-free region, adding that developments in the region showed the initiative was moving beyond an aspiration.

He cited the ongoing integration of YPG elements in Syria as an important step and said a process to disarm armed militias in Iraq would begin in early October.

Kurtulmuş said a high-level coordination and implementation board chaired by Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz had begun work, while Parliament would establish a monitoring commission after reopening.

He said Parliament’s responsibilities would include closely monitoring the process, ensuring that disarmament efforts comply with the law, coordinating with the executive board and considering any necessary legislation.

Responding to questions, Kurtulmuş said the process would continue despite attempts to provoke or disrupt it. Unlike other conflict-resolution processes that involve an outside mediator or “third eye,” he said, Türkiye’s process would have no foreign third party.

“The third eye is the nation itself,” Kurtulmuş said, referring to Parliament as the institution representing the people.