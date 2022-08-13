The first female general of the Turkish army has been appointed, the country's Official Gazette said Saturday.
Özlem Yılmaz was promoted to brigadier general from senior colonel.
She will now serve as the vice president of the Gendarmerie and Coast Guard Academy.
Other promotions include two lieutenant generals, 16 major generals and 13 brigadier generals.
Meanwhile, Gen. Arif Çetin will continue as chief of the Gendarmerie General Command.
