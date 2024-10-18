Turkish authorities have arrested nine more people on charges of cyber espionage linked to a global network that the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) had dismantled earlier this summer.

In cooperation with the gendarmerie forces and the National Cyber Incident Response Center (USOM), MIT captured the suspects in a new raid as part of an ongoing investigation led by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, security sources said Friday.

The operation has raised the number of suspects in custody to 20, sources said.

The cyber espionage network, which MIT said has international connections, is accused of sharing stolen personal data and other critical information with various entities, including terrorist organizations.

The initial operation in August captured 11 suspects, all currently jailed, and some 18 websites associated with the network have been taken down.

According to the ongoing confidential investigation, the seized data was also used by organized crime rings to blackmail citizens, including adolescents and even children.

MIT plans to continue expanding its cyber espionage operations to safeguard sensitive personal data and will scrutinize international connections as well.

MIT emphasized its commitment to taking decisive and preventive measures against activities threatening Türkiye's national security.

Financially motivated cybercrime and fraud, in particular ransomware attacks, have risen over the last year and remain a “persistent threat,” Microsoft has said.

The technology giant’s annual Microsoft Digital Defense report, released earlier this week, said it had seen the number of ransomware attacks more than double over the last 12 months.

Fraudulent emails, texts and voice messages continue to be the most common way that cybercriminals can gain access to users’ files, but Microsoft said gaps in cybersecurity because of missed software updates and hackers exploiting known vulnerabilities also continue to be an issue.

Turkish intelligence, in recent years, has uncovered several spy networks operated by independent groups, terrorist organizations like Daesh, or foreign intelligence agencies in Türkiye.

Just this week, authorities in Istanbul have indicted seven suspects for conducting espionage for Chinese intelligence, while last month, 37 people accused of working for Israel’s Mossad intelligence were handed prison sentences ranging from six to eight years.

According to Turkish security sources, Mossad often uses online communication applications to recruit operatives to spy on Palestinians and other foreign nationals living in Türkiye.