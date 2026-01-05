In his second phone call on the matter in two days, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told United Arab Emirates’ Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan that Türkiye supported territorial integrity of Somalia and Yemen.

Turkish Presidency’s Communications Directorate said Erdoğan stressed Ankara’s support for unity of Yemen and Somalia to the UAE leader and proposed contributing to “efforts to restore stability” in the region. Erdoğan also highlighted Türkiye’s efforts to end humanitarian drama in Gaza and the need for taking quick steps for rebuilding of the Palestinian enclave.

Last week, Saudi Arabia accused UAE of "pushing Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council (STC) forces to carry out military operations" along the kingdom's southern border in Hadhramaut and Mahra. Abu Dhabi denied the accusation.

The STC says successive Yemeni governments have marginalized southern regions politically and economically and calls for secession. Yemeni authorities reject the claim and reaffirm their commitment to the country's unity. Northern and southern Yemen unified on May 22, 1990, to form the Republic of Yemen.