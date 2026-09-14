An Israeli business newspaper has highlighted Türkiye's expanding regional influence under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, describing Ankara as an increasingly consequential actor in the Middle East and a growing rival to Israel.

In an analysis, Israeli financial daily Calcalist said on Sunday that Erdoğan had significantly expanded Türkiye's influence in Washington and across the Arab world.

"Erdoğan has made Türkiye a player that is difficult to ignore in the Middle East and, for Israel, a rival with growing influence in the areas surrounding it," the newspaper said.

The report underlined that relations between Türkiye and Israel have continued to deteriorate, pointing to a near-total breakdown in economic, commercial and aviation ties. It cited Turkish Trade Ministry data showing that direct trade with Israel has remained at zero since May 2024.

Calcalist also said tensions between Ankara and Tel Aviv have increasingly extended beyond the Gaza Strip into Syria.

Türkiye has emerged as one of the key backers of Syria following the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024, the report said, noting Ankara's security support for Damascus and efforts to deepen economic integration between the two neighbors.

Türkiye has set a target of increasing bilateral trade with Syria to $5 billion within two years.

Meanwhile, speaking during a visit to Syria on Sunday, Fidan said Israeli policies represented the "biggest obstacle" to positive progress in the fight against terrorism and argued that Israeli attacks were damaging joint counterterrorism efforts.

"Israel is trying to destabilize Syria through its attacks," Fidan stressed, accusing Israel of supporting terrorist groups such as Daesh. "We know that Israel has a hand in the instability here, and they do not deny it."

The minister reiterated that Türkiye wanted to see a Syria that had fully established its sovereignty and could contribute to stability for its neighbors.

He also highlighted rapidly expanding ties between Ankara and Damascus, saying Türkiye-Syria relations had gained significant momentum over the past two years.

The analysis also pointed to Ankara's growing diplomatic role in Washington and the Arab world. It cited Türkiye's participation as a founding member of the Gaza Peace Council at the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump and its defense cooperation with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Moreover, Calcalist also highlighted strengthening ties between Ankara and Washington, noting Trump's participation in the NATO summit held in the Turkish capital on July 7-8.

U.S. President Donald Trump has maintained close ties with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, frequently highlighting his personal relationship with the Turkish leader and praising his leadership.

The relationship was on display during the NATO summit in Ankara, where Trump thanked Erdoğan for hosting what he described as a "very successful" gathering of the alliance.

Trump called Erdoğan "a great leader" and a longtime friend, while praising his strong leadership and Türkiye's growing role within NATO.

The report further said the developments have reinforced Türkiye's regional standing while sharpening its rivalry with Israel amid continued disagreements over Gaza and Syria.

Israeli violence continues

Israel continued attacks in the Gaza Strip and neighboring Lebanon despite cease-fire arrangements, with Lebanese authorities reporting artillery fire and other military activity in the country's south on Monday.

According to Lebanon's state-run National News Agency, Israeli troops set fire to several homes in the town of Tayr Harfa in the Bint Jbeil district of Nabatieh province.

Israel launched an intensive air campaign against Lebanon on March 2 and occupied several areas in the country's south. The Lebanese government said more than 1 million people were displaced during the fighting.

A cease-fire between Israel and Lebanon took effect on April 17 and was later extended several times. The Lebanese Health Ministry has said at least 4,383 people have been killed in Israeli attacks since March 2.

Meanwhile, Israeli attacks continued in the Gaza Strip, where the Palestinian Health Ministry said the death toll since Oct. 7, 2023, had risen to 73,786.

The ministry said two Palestinians were killed and 25 others wounded in Israeli attacks over the past 24 hours.

It said 1,372 people have been killed since a cease-fire took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, while 831 bodies have been recovered from rubble and 4,659 people have been wounded during the same period.

According to the ministry, a total of 174,771 people have been wounded in Gaza since the start of Israel's attacks on Oct. 7, 2023.