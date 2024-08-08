Türkiye on Wednesday put Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government on blast for fueling regional chaos.

During a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah, Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yılmaz accused Netanyahu's administration of being extremist and racist, saying it has deliberately thrown the region into chaos for political gain.

He pointed to the assassination of Hamas Political Bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh as an example, stating that this act undermined efforts towards peace.

Yılmaz expressed his condolences for Haniyeh, who was assassinated in Iran on July 31, and denounced the killing as a shameless act that violated Iran's sovereignty.

He argued that Israel's actions were provoking the region and threatening the fragile international order. Yılmaz also reiterated Türkiye's support for Palestinian resistance and emphasized that the Palestinian cause remains strong, despite continued aggression.

Highlighting Israel's ongoing occupation of Palestinian territories, Yılmaz insisted that true peace in the Middle East can only be achieved by ending this occupation and implementing a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders.

He criticized Israel's rejection of international calls for a cease-fire in Gaza and humanitarian aid, noting that the Israeli parliament has recently passed laws that reject the establishment of a Palestinian state and designate the U.N.'s Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) as a terrorist organization.

In Gaza, Israel has killed more than 39,000 Palestinians since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

Earlier this month, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), in an advisory opinion, said Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories is unlawful and should end.

Yılmaz warned that if Israel is not restrained, Netanyahu could expand the conflict, leading to severe consequences for the region and beyond. He also criticized the international community, particularly the U.N., for failing to prevent bloodshed, and condemned members of the U.S. Congress for applauding Netanyahu, questioning whether they were applauding genocide.

He concluded by stressing the need for increased pressure on Israel and its allies to achieve justice for Palestine and called for continued international support for the Palestinian cause.