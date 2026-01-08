Speaking at a joint news conference with his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi on Thursday in Ankara, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said attacks in Syria’s Aleppo which continued on Thursday, showed “real intention” of US-backed terrorist group YPG. He said attacks damaged peace in Syria.

“YPG’s insistence (on autonomy in Syria) is an obstacle to Syria’s stability. It should abandon the campaign of terrorism and separatist activities,” he said.

Fidan underlined that Syria should remain united and YPG should do its part. “However, it is no coincidence that they chose to become a tool for Israel’s policy,” he said, referring to Israel’s expansionist policy marked with repeated incursion into Syria in recent weeks.

