Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday honored the 42nd anniversary of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), highlighting the decades-long struggle of the Turkish Cypriot community for sovereignty.

In a post shared on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, the ministry commemorated the Nov. 15 anniversary, saying: "The most valuable manifestation of the sovereignty and existence struggle that Turkish Cypriots have waged since 1963, and the most important symbol of our national cause, is the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. We celebrate the 42nd anniversary of its founding."

The ministry's statement reaffirmed Türkiye's unwavering support for the Turkish Cypriot people.

"Motherland and guarantor Türkiye will always continue to stand by the Turkish Cypriot people and will maintain its constructive and determined efforts toward a just, lasting, and sustainable settlement of the Cyprus issue based on the realities on the island."

"On this honorable day, we share the pride and enthusiasm of the Turkish Cypriots, who are an inseparable part of the Great Turkish Nation," it added.

The statement also highlighted the legacy of pivotal figures in the Turkish Cypriot community's long-standing fight for sovereignty and freedom. It noted the enduring contributions of the late Fazıl Küçük, a leading voice in that struggle, and Rauf Raif Denktaş, the TRNC's founding president.

The ministry paid tribute to the soldiers and fighters who lost their lives in pursuit of the cause, while expressing deep appreciation for the veterans who contributed to it.