Ankara is “following closely and with great sensitivity” the talks on integrating the YPG-dominated SDF into the Syrian army, Defense Ministry sources said on Thursday.

Responding to questions about the situation in Syria, sources said the Syrian government continues its efforts to rebuild institutions and restore stability and security.

"Following the signing of the memorandum of understanding on Joint Training and Advisory Cooperation on Aug. 13, 2025, training, visits, advisory and technical support activities aimed at enhancing Syria's defense and security capacity are ongoing in line with the requests of the Syrian government," the sources said.

They added that "the integration of the SDF terrorist organization into the Syrian Army is of critical importance," emphasizing that Türkiye is monitoring the process "closely and with great sensitivity."

"In this regard, the SDF terrorist organization must comply with the integration process into the Syrian Army and refrain from any actions or statements that could harm Syria's political unity and territorial integrity," said the sources.

"The stability and security of Syria are of great importance for the peace of the region," they stressed. "Türkiye remains committed to maintaining close cooperation with the Syrian government and supporting the principle of ‘One State, One Army.'"

Recently, Ferhat Abdi Şahin, code-named "Mazloum Kobani," the wanted ringleader of the SDF, said that the group had agreed in principle on a plan to merge the force as a cohesive group into the national army.

“We are talking about a large number, tens of thousands of soldiers, as well as thousands of internal security forces,” Abdi told the Associated Press (AP). “These forces cannot join the Syrian army individually, like other small factions. Rather, they will join as large military formations formed according to the rules of the Defense Ministry.”

He added that they have formed a committee that will work with the defense minister and other military officials to specify the “suitable mechanisms.”

He also said: “We have noticed some flexibility in the Turkish position regarding the SDF’s accession to the Syrian Army.”

Under the March deal between the SDF and Damascus, the SDF forces would merge with the new Syrian national army. The agreement, which is supposed to be implemented by the end of the year, would also bring all border crossings with Iraq and Türkiye, as well as airports and oil fields in the northeast, under the central government’s control. Detention centers housing thousands of Daesh members, now guarded by the YPG terrorist group, would also come under government control.

However, the agreement left the details vague and progress on implementation has been slow. A central sticking point has been whether the YPG would remain as a cohesive unit in the new army or whether the force would be dissolved and its members individually absorbed into the new military.

Abdi said the two sides have now agreed on a “mechanism” for the merger.