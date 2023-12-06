Speaking to reporters as he was returning from Qatar where he attended a summit where Palestine-Israel conflict is discussed, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Türkiye was committed to pursuing peace and they were charting a new road map for new strategies. Erdoğan said their focus was shedding light on the challenges in Gaza besieged by Israel, plight of Palestine and finding ways for a sustainable and enduring peace.

Erdoğan also said Türkiye would exert all efforts for reconstruction of Gaza devastated by constant Israeli bombardment since October.

He reiterated his criticism of the Netanyahu government and recent remarks by an Israeli presidential adviser for creation of a security buffer zone in Gaza. “It is disrespectful to Palestinians,” Erdoğan, who advocates return of occupied territories to Palestinians, said.

On Israel’s plans to hunt down members of Hamas in Türkiye as the director of Shin Bet recently voiced according to the media outlets, Erdoğan issued a warning to Israel. “They don’t know Turks, they don’t know Türkiye, they will pay a heavy price if they try it,” he told reporters.

The president also touched upon the issue of purchasing Eurofighter Typhoon jets from Europe. He said United Kingdom had a positive response but they had “problems” with Germany. “We have other alternatives anyway,” he added.

