Türkiye on Thursday marked the 103th anniversary of the foundation of Republic of Türkiye, which is observed as Republic Day. The highlight of events on the occasion was in the capital, Ankara, where founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk launched a critical part of the War of Independence and reshaped the country after the fall of the Ottoman Empire. Here, Erdoğan and other top officials, politicians and dignitaries visited Atatürk’s mausoleum, Anıtkabir, and the president declared their commitment to the cause established by Atatürk more than a century ago.

Republic Day is one of the most important national holidays in Türkiye, which owes its existence as a democratic country to the collective work of Atatürk, his comrades-in-arms and a nation that fiercely fought for independence in the post-World War I period when an assorted mix of enemies invaded Anatolia.

Atatürk sought to modernize post-war Türkiye and raise its profile as a prominent member of the international community, with little the country had in the coffers and in terms of human resources, in the wake of a string of wars since the late 19th-century Ottomans.

As he wrote in the memorial visitor book at Anıtkabir, Erdoğan recalled Atatürk’s iconic speech at the Turkish Parliament on March 1, 1922, before the declaration of the republic. “In light of your remarks that no force existed to deter us from pursuing our national cause and the national cause was our life, we will continue working resolutely to achieve the goal of the 'Century of Türkiye,' our national cause,” Erdoğan wrote. He was referring to an ambitious set of goals he announced for Türkiye’s future ahead of republic’s centenary, which range from elevating diplomatic success globally to prosperity and development covering all fields from education to defense and health care.

In a symbol of devotion to the cause of developing Türkiye, Erdoğan wore a tie in the color of the Turkish flag decorated with figures of Kaan, Türkiye’s national fighter jet. It was another version of a tie bearing the same figures he wore while addressing the parliamentary group meeting of his Justice and Development Party (AK Party) last week, on the same day Türkiye signed the landmark Badr memorandum of understanding to further defense ties with Qatar, Indonesia and Pakistan. Erdoğan’s choice reflects both the rising local defense industry and the country’s ambition for sovereignty in Turkish skies, after decades of dependence on other countries for defense products.

Later on Thursday, Erdoğan was also scheduled to host leaders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) ahead of a major summit of the body Türkiye co-founded in a bid to form a body of international cooperation primarily focused on countries in Central Asia and the Caucasus.

After a ceremony at Anıtkabir, Erdoğan returned to the Presidential Complex and hosted guests, extending greetings to the Turkish leader for Republic Day. Among them were high-ranking officials, from heads of the country’s top courts to the parliamentary speaker, from politicians and top military brass to ambassadors and representatives of international organizations in Türkiye, as well as descendants of heroes of the War of Independence Atatürk led decades ago and Turkish Olympians.