Türkiye marks the 103rd anniversary of the proclamation of the republic on Oct. 29, 1923, when the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (TBMM), under the leadership of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, officially established the country's system of government as a republic.

The historic decision came after the Turkish nation's victory in the War of Independence and marked a defining moment in the establishment of a new state founded on national sovereignty.

The road to the republic took shape during the years of the National Struggle, which began with Atatürk's arrival in Samsun on May 19, 1919. During the Erzurum Congress, Atatürk told Mazhar Müfit Kansu that the form of government to be established after victory would be a republic. However, he kept the idea private for a time due to the political circumstances of the period.

The opening of the TBMM on April 23, 1920, laid the foundations for a new system based on national sovereignty. The signing of the Treaty of Lausanne on July 24, 1923, secured international recognition of Türkiye's independence, while Ankara's designation as the capital on Oct. 13 marked another important step in the political and administrative organization of the new state.

Despite these achievements, the country's system of government and the question of the head of state remained unresolved.

A political crisis emerged on Oct. 27, 1923, following the resignation of the Council of Ministers and the failure to form a new government, prompting the need for a constitutional arrangement.

Historic dinner in Çankaya

On the evening of Oct. 28, 1923, Atatürk invited several close associates to dinner at Çankaya Mansion in Ankara.

Several of Atatürk's close associates gathered at the mansion that evening, where he announced a decision that would shape the future of the Turkish state. During the dinner, Atatürk declared, "Tomorrow we will declare the republic."

In his later account in "Nutuk" ("The Speech"), Atatürk recalled that his companions immediately supported the proposal to declare the republic. Following the dinner, they discussed the steps needed to bring the decision before Parliament.

Following the dinner, Atatürk and Ismet Pasha prepared a constitutional amendment bill revising several provisions of the 1921 Constitution. The proposal would formally establish the republic as the country's system of government.

Republic declared

On Oct. 29, 1923, the TBMM convened for a historic session that would determine the country's future political structure.

According to French-language bulletins, Parliament assembled at 6 p.m. A proposal prepared by the Constitutional Commission to declare the republic was placed on the agenda for deliberation.

During the discussions, Yunus Nadi Bey spoke in favor of the declaration, while other lawmakers expressed their views on the proposed system of government.

Following the deliberations, Parliament adopted amendments to the 1921 Constitution, including the provision that "The form of government of the State of Türkiye is the republic."

At 8:30 p.m., the republic was declared with the unanimous approval of all 158 lawmakers present at the session.

The decision was greeted with applause and shouts of "Long live the republic," marking the formal establishment of a system of government rooted in the principle of national sovereignty.

The declaration gave institutional expression to the popular sovereignty principle established with the opening of Parliament in 1920.

Atatürk elected first president

Following the declaration, Parliament proceeded to elect the country's first president.

Atatürk received all 158 votes cast in the secret ballot, becoming the first president of the Republic of Türkiye.

Addressing Parliament for the first time as president, Atatürk highlighted the determination demonstrated by the Turkish nation during its struggle for independence and expressed confidence in the future of the newly established republic.

He concluded his historic speech by declaring, "The Republic of Türkiye will be happy, successful and victorious."

The proclamation also resolved the question of the head of state and established a new framework for forming the government. Ismet Pasha was tasked with forming the first government of the republic, while Fethi Bey was elected speaker of Parliament.

The declaration day was celebrated by citizens on the evening of Oct. 29 and the following day.

On Oct. 26, 1924, a decree was issued stipulating that the anniversary would be marked with 101-gun salutes and public celebrations.

A bill adopted on April 19, 1925, formalized Oct. 29 as a national holiday, and the anniversary has been celebrated as Republic Day since that year.

The establishment of the republic under Atatürk's leadership represented a decisive step in Türkiye's transition toward a modern state built on national sovereignty, while subsequent reforms sought to reshape the country's political, social and institutional life.