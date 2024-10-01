The Turkish Foreign Ministry slammed an attack on the residence of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Embassy in the Sudanese capital Khartoum on Monday.

The Gulf state has blamed the Sudanese armed forces, which fight paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in the capital, for the “heinous” attack.

The Turkish ministry described the attack as a “blatant violation of international law and diplomatic norms.”

“Türkiye urges all parties to respect international law and underscores the importance of upholding the inviolability of diplomatic missions, as stipulated in the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. Türkiye remains committed to its efforts to secure a cease-fire and ensure lasting peace in Sudan,” the statement said.

Sudan has been mired by fighting between the army, led by Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) led by his former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan "Hemedti" Dagalo.

At least 12,260 people have been killed and more than 33,000 injured in the conflict that started in April 2023, according to U.N. figures.

A humanitarian crisis continues to worsen as nearly 6.8 million people have fled their homes seeking safety in Sudan or neighboring countries.

Several cease-fire agreements brokered by Saudi Arabia and U.S. mediators have failed to end the violence.

Last month, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met al-Burhan on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly meeting in New York and hailed growing ties between the two countries.