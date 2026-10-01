Türkiye condemned Thursday a drone attack by Houthis on a power station in the Muslim holy city of Medina, reaffirming its support for Saudi Arabia.

The targeted facility supplies electricity to the Prophet's Mosque, Islam's second-holiest site. The attack put one transformer ⁠out of service but did not affect the electricity network.

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said on Thursday that an investigation and examination of drone wreckage confirmed Houthi involvement in ​planning and carrying out Tuesday's attack. ​

"We strongly condemn the Houthis' attack on civilian infrastructure serving the Prophet's Mosque in Medina," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"These provocative attacks, which threaten Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and security and target the sacred values of the Islamic world, must cease immediately and unconditionally," it said.

Saudi Arabia said two weeks ⁠ago ⁠it had intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone south of Mecca before it entered restricted airspace over the Muslim holy city. The coalition described that incident as the second Houthi attempt to target Mecca since 2017.

The Foreign Ministry emphasized the need to avoid any steps that would further escalate tensions.

"We reaffirm our strong support for Saudi Arabia and emphasize the need to avoid any steps that would further escalate tensions in the region," the statement said.

Earlier Thursday, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and several Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain, also condemned the attack on Medina.

The OIC described the targeting of vital infrastructure and facilities as "a dangerous escalation and a blatant violation of the sanctity of holy sites," as well as international and humanitarian laws and norms.

The organization affirmed its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia in measures taken to protect its territory, security and stability, defend Islamic holy sites and safeguard citizens and residents.

The UAE Foreign Ministry said the drone attack constituted "a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of Saudi Arabia and a threat to its security and stability."

The Saudi-led coalition said the Medina attack was part of what ⁠it described as repeated Houthi attempts to target the Two Holy Mosques and "provoke" Muslims worldwide. It said it would continue taking measures to ​protect the holy sites and pilgrims.

Houthis denied the accusation.

The latest escalation is the ​most serious fighting between Saudi Arabia and the Iran-aligned Houthis since a U.N.-brokered truce largely halted cross-border ⁠attacks ‌in ‌2022. Hostilities resumed this year after the ⁠Houthis declared a naval blockade ‌on Saudi Arabia in July and began attacking Saudi territory and shipping, while ​Houthi forces also made ⁠major territorial gains along Yemen's Red Sea ⁠coast.

Saudi Arabia has responded with airstrikes in Yemen ⁠and backed government forces ​fighting to push back the Houthis.