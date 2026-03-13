Türkiye on Friday confirmed a third ballistic missile fired from Iran was shot down, noting that it was in touch with Iran about the incident to be clarified.

"A ballistic munition launched from Iran and entering Turkish airspace was neutralized by NATO air and missile defence assets deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

It assured all necessary measures were being taken and said Ankara was in touch with Tehran to clarify “all aspects of the incident.”

Sirens wailed early on Friday at Türkiye's Incirlik Airbase, a key NATO facility where U.S. troops are stationed near the southern city of Adana, Turkish media reported earlier.

It took place four days after NATO air defenses shot down a ballistic missile in Turkish airspace that was fired from Iran, the second in five days.

Residents of Adana, which lies 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the base, were woken up at 3:25 a.m. (12:25 a.m. GMT) by sirens, which sounded for around five minutes, according to the Ekonomim business news website.

It said a red alert sounded at the base.

Several people posted mobile phone footage on social media of a fast-moving object that appeared to be on fire moving through the night sky as police and ambulance sirens wailed through the streets, it said.

Defense news platform SavunmaSanayiST said the objects were "believed to be fragments from a third ballistic missile" or from the interceptor, which had entered the atmosphere and burnt up before falling to the ground.

NATO had on Monday confirmed shooting down a second ballistic missile fired from Iran, prompting Ankara to warn Tehran against "provocative steps."

The announcement came shortly after Washington said it was closing down its consulate in Adana, urging all American citizens to leave southeastern Türkiye.

Later that day, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian phoned President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and denied the missile had been fired from Iran.

Since the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran started, Tehran has launched strikes across the Middle East. Türkiye, which has largely remained neutral in the war, had appeared to have been spared.

The Incirlik Airbase is an important NATO facility that has been used by U.S. troops for decades, but which also hosts military personnel, including from Spain and Poland, the base's official website says.

U.S. troops are also stationed at Kürecik, another Turkish base in the central Malatya province, which houses an early-warning radar system that NATO describes as a "key element" of its missile shield, and which can detect Iranian missile launches.

Although Ankara has categorically denied that the radar data has ever been used to help Israel, its presence has rattled Tehran.

On Tuesday, Türkiye said a Patriot missile defense system was being deployed in Malatya as NATO "strengthened its air and missile defense measures".

NATO shot down the first missile on March 4, saying it had identified the launch, confirmed its trajectory and intercepted the threat "in less than 10 minutes." A day later, it said it had strengthened its "alliance-wide ballistic missile defence posture" without giving details.