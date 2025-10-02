The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) is concerned over the hydrocarbon search off the island, in an area where the TRNC has rights that are conveniently ignored by the Greek Cypriots. Ankara is also on alert against violations, Defense Ministry sources confirmed on Thursday.

Sources indicate that Ankara will respond to any activities attempted without regard for the TRNC’s rights on the entire island and existing maritime zones licensed by the TRNC.

The Greek Cypriot administration on the island recently issued a navigational telex (NAVTEX) for operations of a Norwegian-flagged vessel tasked with hydrocarbon research south of Cyprus, to the chagrin of Türkiye and the TRNC, which dispute the maritime rights of the Greek Cypriot administration.

“Both communities have equal rights in maritime jurisdiction areas in the island. The foreign ministries of the TRNC and our country issued protests regarding the activities of the vessel. The vessel was also issued a warning while it was conducting an operation. Thus, Türkiye affirmed that the TRNC has its own rights. We are closely following developments in the field,” sources said.

Greek Cypriots’ attempt to assert sole sovereignty in and around the island often draws sharp rebukes from the TRNC and Türkiye, as it did last Saturday. Ankara on Saturday said that it supported the TRNC’s protest against the Greek Cypriot administration's unilateral decision to allow the Norwegian-flagged "Ramform Hyperion" to conduct unauthorized activities on the continental shelf south of the island.

On Thursday, the Defense Ministry held its weekly press briefing in Girne (Kyrenia) in the TRNC, at a cemetery where Turkish soldiers and Turkish Cypriot resistance members against Greek Cypriot occupation who died during the 1974 Peace Operation were buried. Ministry spokesperson Brig. Adm. Zeki Aktürk reaffirmed Türkiye’s support to Turkish Cypriots, “as part of guarantorship and alliance agreements and with a mindset of ‘one nation, two states and one heart.'”

“We confirm once more our resolve to help our Cypriot brothers build a future where security and peace prevail, and our resolve to preserve Türkiye’s legitimate rights and interests in the Mediterranean,” Aktürk said. He stated that the only solution to disputes on the island was the recognition of the Turkish Cypriots’ sovereign equality and equal status with the Greek Cypriots.

“We underline that we will take all necessary measures against activities threatening the security of the TRNC by the Greek Cypriot administration,” Aktürk stressed.

Recognition of TRNC

Türkiye champions all efforts for the international recognition of the TRNC, as Turkish Cypriots persist in their struggle to that extent. Talks between the TRNC and the Greek Cypriot administration have so far failed to produce a tangible result in resolving the longstanding dispute.

Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar told a group of Turkish journalists visiting the island on Thursday that Türkiye made a great sacrifice for a hopeful future for Turkish Cypriots. He lauded President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s recent speech at the U.N. General Assembly in New York, where he reiterated his call for international recognition of the TRNC and for finding a two-state solution rather than the proposed federation model.

“With the declaration of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in 1983, the future, freedom and sovereignty of Turkish Cypriots were established. This establishment cannot be reversed. Here, there is life, a people and their struggle. Just 60 kilometers (37 miles) away lies the Republic of Türkiye, which has its own rights, legal standing and history. The federation idea, the presence of the federation has ended, and Türkiye is the homeland and guarantor state. It is the strongest country in the region. The presence of the Turkish military and the Turkish Armed Forces here is vital for us. This is generally how Turkish Cypriots think. Therefore, I once again express my gratitude and appreciation to my homeland, Türkiye, and the Turkish people for always standing with us,” he added.