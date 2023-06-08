A cooperation agreement published in the Official Gazette on Wednesday is expected to boost Ankara's assistance to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). The agreement stipulates increased cooperation in many fields, particularly local administrations. The cooperation involves economic and administrative aspects of local governance.

Türkiye's Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, the Interior Ministry, the Union of Municipalities of Türkiye and İLBANK, Türkiye's state-run development and investment bank primarily serving municipalities, will oversee the implementation of the agreement, along with the Interior Ministry of the TRNC and the Turkish Cypriot Union of Municipalities.

The agreement will pave the way for the implementation of a system similar to the Turkish Interior Ministry's e-municipality information system in the TRNC. Two countries will share their digitalization experience through the agreement. The agreement also covers cooperation on other topics such as waste management, zoning plans, mass transportation, municipal regulations, training of municipality personnel and debt management.