A prisoner swap including high-profile names between Russia and the U.S. coordinated by Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) on Thursday has made headlines across the globe.

Türkiye orchestrated a major swap involving 26 prisoners from the U.S., Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Norway, Russia and Belarus. The operation saw 10 prisoners, including two children, being sent to Russia, 13 to Germany and three to the U.S.

Prominent figures among those released include Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich, former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, German mercenary Rico Krieger, Russian opposition figure Ilya Yashin and Russian Federal Security Service officer Vadim Krasikov.

International media widely reported on Türkiye's MIT for coordinating a significant prisoner exchange involving seven countries. Outlets like The New York Times, The Washington Post and the BBC focused on Ankara's crucial role due to its ties with all the parties and underlined the operation's complexity and scope.

United States

The New York Times reported on the operation with the headline "Journalists and Dissidents Freed In Prisoner Exchange With Russia." It noted that Gershkovich and others were released in the most comprehensive exchange between Russia and the West in decades, facilitated by Türkiye. The report emphasized that this was the first time since the Soviet Union's collapse that Moscow had released prominent dissidents.

The Washington Post described the swap as a "milestone," highlighting the complexity and scale of the exchange involving seven countries. The article also pointed out that the exchange occurred during one of the "lowest points" in U.S.-Russia relations since the Cold War. The Post credited Turkish intelligence with successfully coordinating one of the most "intricate" exchanges in history.

The Wall Street Journal headlined its report "WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich is Free," underlining the significance of his release and the overall exchange, describing it as the largest East-West prisoner swap since the Cold War.

CNN focused on the release of Gershkovich and Whelan, labeling the operation "historic."

The Associated Press highlighted the operation as the most prominent prisoner exchange since the post-Soviet era, noting the "surprising" scale and the years of secret negotiations leading to the swap.

United Kingdom

The Times highlighted that the exchange took place in Ankara, noting Türkiye's history of facilitating past prisoner swaps. The article recalled Türkiye's role in a 2022 exchange involving a Russian pilot and a former U.S. Marine.

Sky News emphasized the operation's scale and the release of several high-profile individuals, describing it as the largest exchange since the Cold War.

The BBC reported the exchange as one of the largest and most "unusual" in modern history, involving numerous countries and high-profile detainees.

The Guardian reported that the operation involving the release of several foreign citizens and Russian politicians imprisoned in Russia took place in Ankara.

Europe

Swiss public broadcaster RSI and German-language Swiss television channel SRF both reported on MIT's coordination of the exchange, highlighting the involvement of seven countries and seven aircraft.

Tages-Anzeiger, another Swiss outlet, credited the operation's success to Ankara's strong ties with both Moscow and the West.

The AD and Trouw newspapers from the Netherlands both noted that the swap was the largest since the Cold War, highlighting Türkiye's mediation.

NRC detailed the release of numerous detainees, including Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan, highlighting Türkiye's coordination.

France's Le Parisien newspaper called the swap one of the most significant exchanges since the Cold War, highlighting Gershkovich and Whelan's release. The Le Monde and Liberation newspapers both noted the scope of the exchange, underlining that it involved seven countries and was facilitated by Türkiye.

Belgium's De Morgen daily also emphasized Ankara's role in the significant prisoner exchange.

Asia-Pacific

Australia's ABC and News.com.au described the operation as the largest since the Cold War, which was coordinated by Türkiye.

India Today focused on the release of U.S. citizens by Russia, noting the significant swap operation coordinated by Ankara.