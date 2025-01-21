President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced that Türkiye has declared a day of national mourning for the lives lost in the Kartalkaya ski resort hotel fire.

"A one-day national mourning has been declared across the country tomorrow. I extend my condolences and wish God's mercy upon our deceased citizens," Erdoğan told reporters following a cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.

He continued by saying that everyone who's responsible for the tragic incident would be held to account, as he urged everyone to unite in solidarity.

"We expect respect from everyone, including politicians, the media and local administrators, to respect the pain of our citizens," he said.

A devastating fire at an 11-story hotel in the Kartalkaya Ski Resort claimed 66 lives and injured 51, early Tuesday, sparking grief and calls for accountability.

The hotel's location, perched on a cliff, posed significant challenges for firefighters attempting to control the flames.

Television footage showed flames consuming the upper floors and roof of the hotel. Images also captured fire engines surrounding the charred building and white bed sheets tied together, dangling from windows as desperate guests tried to escape.

The fire coincided with Türkiye's winter break, a peak period for families from Istanbul and Ankara visiting the Bolu mountains for winter sports.

At the time of the incident, Bolu Governor Abdulaziz Aydın said 234 guests were staying at the hotel.