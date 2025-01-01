Türkiye said on Wednesday that it is "deeply saddened" by the deadly attack that took place in New Orleans and hopes that the motive behind the attack in the U.S. state of Louisiana would be uncovered quickly.

"We are deeply saddened by the attack that took place in New Orleans, USA," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement expressed hope that the motive for the attack would be revealed "as soon as possible" and extended condolences to the bereaved families and friends while wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

"We extend our condolences to the families and friends of those who lost their lives and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded," the statement said.

"We hope that the motive for the attack will be revealed as soon as possible and that those who might be responsible will be held accountable before justice," it concluded.

At least 10 people were killed and 30 others injured when a man plowed his truck into a crowd of people celebrating the new year in New Orleans' popular French Quarter, local officials said Wednesday.

The incident occurred at around 3.15 a.m. (9:15 a.m. GMT) at the intersection of Canal and Bourbon Street, according to a statement posted on the city's website. The injured have been transported to five nearby hospitals.

The historic area is popular with tourists and is a hot spot for celebrations around major holidays, especially New Year's Eve.

Multiple news outlets reported that the suspect was dead, citing anonymous law enforcement sources.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell described the fatal incident during a news conference as a "terrorist attack."

An FBI official who briefed reporters alongside Cantrell said at least one improvised explosive device was found, and that agents were seeking to determine whether it was a "viable device or not."

The attacker also opened fire from his vehicle after it crashed, striking two officers, police said, adding that they are in stable condition.