Türkiye’s humanitarian assistance to Lebanon will continue, Turkish and Lebanese officials said Monday as displacement worsens due to Israeli attacks.

The remarks came during a ceremony to deliver 360 tons of aid at Beirut port, attended by Lebanese and Turkish officials, including Samir Hadara, a representative of Lebanese Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri; Development Minister Fadi Makki; Public Works Minister Fayez Rasamny; and Health Committee head Bilal Abdullah.

Also attending were Secretary-General of the Higher Relief Commission Bassam Nabulsi, Turkish Ambassador to Lebanon Murat Lütem, and the head of the Turkish Charity Stone Association (Sadaka Tasi), Kemal Özdal.

"Turkish support comes at a crucial time and reflects genuine solidarity with Lebanon in facing current challenges," Makki said during the ceremony.

"This support is not limited to the humanitarian aspect but also includes a political stance supporting Lebanon in condemning the Israeli attacks," he added.

On the Turkish aid, Makki said it includes "vital supplies, particularly tents, to help ensure the resilience of residents in villages along the southern border."

He expressed hope "that these efforts, alongside support from friendly countries, will help displaced people return to their villages with dignity."

More than 1 million people have been displaced in Lebanon due to the Israeli attacks, while some have begun returning home after a ceasefire took effect amid widespread destruction.

Worsening conditions

The Turkish ambassador highlighted the deep friendship between the Lebanese and Turkish peoples.

"Türkiye will always stand by Lebanon and its friendly people," Lütem told Anadolu Agency (AA). "Türkiye has consistently stood by Lebanon through its official institutions and non-governmental organizations.

"Israeli attacks since 2024 have caused significant suffering and large-scale displacement, and Türkiye has since provided more than 1,700 tons of humanitarian aid," he added.

The diplomat said the assistance reflects "the generosity and solidarity of the Turkish people."

On the current shipment, Lütem said it consists of three batches, with the first arriving in early April, the second delivered Monday, and a third expected soon.

"More than 1 million Lebanese have been displaced from their homes, representing about one-fifth of the population, amid continued violations of the ceasefire, making the need for aid extremely urgent."

Fair distribution

Health Committee head Bilal Abdullah said Turkish support "is not new, but comes within a policy based on reason, wisdom, and solidarity," praising the continuity of aid since 2024.

"These efforts have left a significant impact on the conscience of the Lebanese people," he told Anadolu, expressing gratitude to Türkiye and its institutions.

"We hope to repay Türkiye-its leadership and people-under better and happier circumstances than those Lebanon is experiencing today," he added.

He said aid distribution is carried out "through a central mechanism via governors, taking into account the number of displaced in each area to ensure fairness."

Kemal Özdal, head of the Turkish Charity Stone Association, said Türkiye continues to support Lebanon during its difficult circumstances.

"Ties between peoples are not measured by words, but by sincere actions," he said.

"Turkish civil society organizations stand by Lebanon based on a deep belief in shared human destiny," he added, noting that about 1,000 tons of aid were sent to Lebanon in 2025 via a dedicated ship.

The new shipment consists of 38 containers worth more than $3 million, including beds, blankets, pillows, tents, ready-to-eat food, and clothing, he said.

Distribution will be coordinated with Lebanon's Higher Relief Commission and carried out in cooperation with municipalities and civil society organizations to ensure it reaches beneficiaries, he added.

"The Turkish people will remain by the side of the Lebanese people, a partner in hope and support in times of hardship," Özdal said.

The total weight of the shipment is approximately 360 tons, according to the Turkish Charity Stone Association.

This shipment comes as a continuation of previous efforts, as Turkish organizations had sent about 1,000 tons of humanitarian aid to Lebanon via a special ship during 2024, as part of an ongoing response to increasing humanitarian needs.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Thursday a 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel, though Israeli forces continue daily violations, causing casualties and destruction.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed 2,294 people, wounded 7,544, and displaced more than 1 million, according to official figures.