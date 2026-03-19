Türkiye’s Center for Combating Disinformation on Wednesday dismissed claims that a recent presidential decree would permit logistical assistance to Israel or allow foreign weapons to pass through the country.

The center said the allegations were "clear disinformation," rejecting reports that the regulation would ease the movement of military equipment across the country.

"The Presidential Decree published in the Official Gazette dated March 17, 2026, No. 33199, does not liberalize the transit of war vehicles and equipment, weapons, ammunition and military explosives through Türkiye," the center said in a statement on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

It added that all such procedures remain subject to prior approval and strict oversight, requiring a conformity document issued by the Trade Ministry based on assessments by relevant institutions.

The statement said the regulation aims to clarify which authority is responsible for re-export procedures within transit trade and to reduce delays caused by vehicles waiting in customs areas.

The center said the measure is not linked to current regional developments.

Türkiye has been a staunch critic of Israel, with which it was about to normalize relations before the new round of Palestine-Israel conflict began in 2023. The country cut off trade with Israel and joined other countries to file a lawsuit against “genocide” in Gaza. It also engaged in a diplomatic blitz to secure a cease-fire, though it adheres to its principle that a lasting solution to the conflict is recognition of a sovereign State of Palestine.

Ankara has also maintained a neutral position in the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, criticizing both the U.S and Israeli strikes against Iran and Tehran's retaliatory actions against Gulf states that host U.S. bases. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has been on a tour across the Middle East since Wednesday to help solve the conflict.