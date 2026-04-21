Turkish authorities detained 21 more suspects in an ongoing corruption investigation into allegations of bribery, extortion and forming a criminal organization tied to the former administration of the Manavgat Municipality in Antalya province, prosecutors said Tuesday.

The Manavgat Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office said the detentions were carried out under an investigation coordinated by prosecutors and executed by provincial gendarmerie anti-smuggling and organized crime units.

The suspects were detained in raids at identified addresses and included municipal employees, tourism sector figures, businesspeople and contractors, authorities said.

The investigation is part of a broader case in which former Manavgat Mayor Şükrü Sözen fom the Republican People's Party (CHP) and his brother, Fatih Sözen, were arrested on Sept. 11, 2025.

They face accusations including bribery, embezzlement, bid-rigging, extortion, money laundering and establishing a criminal organization. Authorities previously said large amounts of cash and jewelry were seized during searches of the brothers’ homes.

In follow-up operations, eight more suspects, including two former deputy mayors, were arrested. In a separate operation on Dec. 2, 2025, 19 suspects were detained and three were later jailed. On March 10, 12 of 40 detained suspects were also arrested.

After some suspects were released pending trial, the number of jailed suspects in the case stood at 11.

A separate Manavgat Municipality case involving 43 defendants also continue including Niyazi Nefi Kara, another former Manavgat mayor who was previously detained and suspended from duty.

Kara, his nephew and others were arrested on charges of bribery, corruption and malversation. Police seized 3 kilograms (6.61 pounds) of gold bullion, 500,000 euros and $153,160 that his nephew had hidden at an agricultural warehouse.

Previously, Muhittin Böcek, the former mayor of Antalya province, was also arrested in July on allegations of accepting a TL 195 million bribe with his son, reportedly laundered through jewelry stores and currency exchanges. The Interior Ministry later suspended him from duty.

The main opposition CHP is under mounting scrutiny as a wave of corruption, bribery and terrorism-related investigations sweeps across its municipalities.