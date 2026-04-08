Türkiye on Wednesday said it detained nearly 200 suspects linked to the Daesh terror group in nationwide raids, ⁠a day after three armed attackers launched an extended gun battle with police outside the Israeli consulate in Istanbul.

Justice Minister Akın Gürlek posted on X that officers had arrested 198 suspects in a simultaneous operation in 34 provinces against "the terrorist organization Daesh".

A gunman was killed and two others wounded in Tuesday's shootout with police outside the consulate, with two officers lightly wounded.

Twelve of those arrested have been placed in pre-trial detention, including the two wounded gunmen, who were hospitalized, according to the justice ministry.

No group has claimed responsibility for Tuesday's shootout.

Turkish media reports said the gunman who was killed was a 32-year-old man linked to Daesh.

The interior ministry said he had ties to a "terrorist organization", and that the two wounded gunmen were brothers with links to drug trafficking.