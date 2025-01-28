The 14th ship carrying essential humanitarian aid for displaced Palestinians set sail from Türkiye to the Gaza Strip, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced Tuesday, days after the cease-fire with Israel took effect.

"To heal the wounds of our Gazan brothers and sisters and meet their temporary shelter needs, we have launched our #ShipOfGoodness," Yerlikaya said on X.

The ship is carrying 10,460 tents, 14,350 blankets, 20 portable toilet and shower units, and 300 generators, totaling 871 tons of humanitarian aid, he noted.

He emphasized Ankara's commitment to helping those in need. "As in the past, today we continue to stand by the oppressed and deliver the helping hand of our noble nation to those in need," he noted.

The shipment reflects Türkiye's ongoing support for Palestinians and efforts to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, which was devastated by Israel's use of air and artillery before a cease-fire agreement was reached with the Palestinian group Hamas after more than 15 months.

The cease-fire agreement, which began on Jan. 19, halted Israel's genocidal war that has killed more than 47,300 Palestinians, mostly women and children and injured over 111,400 since Oct. 7, 2023.

The conflict has left more than 11,000 people missing, with widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis that has claimed the lives of many elderly and children, creating one of the worst global humanitarian disasters.

In November last year, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.