Türkiye continues doing everything possible to ease the delivery of humanitarian aid to neighboring Syria while grappling with the trials that emerged after the deadly earthquakes, according to the country’s newly appointed envoy to the United Nations.

The combined death toll has risen steadily since the 7.7, and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes shook southeast Türkiye and northwestern Syria in early February, hitting 51,000 on Tuesday while injuries topped 123,000. Condolences and humanitarian aid flooded in for the disaster zone ever since, while nations expressed readiness to help the two countries tackle the aftermath.

“Both Turkish and Syrian people are trying to deal with the devastation of the most destructive earthquakes in their near history, and our pain and sorrow is intense,” Sedat Önal told the U.N. Security Council meeting in Syria on Tuesday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all the victims, grieving families, and the millions affected,” Önal said.

Thanking the international community, including the U.N. and the European Union, Önal reiterated the importance of continued international support, including the U.N.’s emergency appeal for humanitarian aid to Türkiye.

The U.N. envoy went on to assure Türkiye was doing its best to help its neighbor.

“We have completed the repair of the roads leading to the Cilvegözü border gate damaged in the tremors. We have also opened the Öncüpınar and Çobanbey crossings for U.N. aid to be swiftly delivered to the most affected regions in Syria,” Önal informed the council.

Türkiye has also simplified field visits for the U.N., Önal added, underlining that the Turkish air space was open to planes carrying humanitarian relief for Syria.

“Türkiye has also announced it could open the Yayladağı/Kasab border gate to facilitate the shipment of international aid to regions controlled by the Bashar Assad regime,” Önal recalled.

“U.N. call for aid to Syria is vital in the wake of the earthquakes. It’s also crucial to bring resources and aid to places that most need it,” he stressed.

As Önal put it, the earthquakes once again exposed the interwoven dynamics of the Syrian crisis. “It has also shown the urgency to expedite the political process,” he said, reminding the council that a sustainable political solution that meets the needs of the Syrian people is only possible to achieve with the 2254 UNSC resolution.

Returning refugees

For Önal, a part of the solution to the Syrian crisis is returning refugees to their homeland. “Therefore, necessary steps should be taken to facilitate the safe, honorable, and voluntary return of Syrian refugees during this political process,” he noted.

“Similarly, the elimination of all terror elements in the region like the PKK and its Syrian wing, the YPG, and Daesh, as well as their divisive agendas, is important, as well,” he said.

Stressing that terrorism is the biggest threat to Syria’s territorial integrity and regional peace and security, the U.N. envoy concluded, “Türkiye will continue its efforts toward fighting terrorism and preserving serenity on the ground.”

In dismissing claims that the earthquake had spurred a new influx of refugees from Syria, Türkiye’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar also revealed that more than 40,000 Syrians had voluntarily returned to their homes, mainly due to losing their relatives and homes in Türkiye.