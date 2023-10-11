Türkiye, one of the first countries to recognize the independence of South Sudan, has ramped up its efforts to assist the African country.

The Turkish government donated close to 75,000 military uniforms to South Sudan’s Ministry of Defense and Veterans Affairs on Tuesday. "I can say that this donation of nearly 75,000 military uniforms and accompanying accessories is one of the biggest military donations that Türkiye has provided to an African country so far,” said Erdem Mutaf, the Turkish ambassador to South Sudan.

Mutaf said that such a donation from one of the world’s oldest armies is a sign of strong support toward implementing the 2018 Revitalized Peace Agreement for South Sudan. "I assure you that we, as the Turkish Embassy, in line with our deep historical and cultural ties with South Sudan, will spare no effort to further strengthen Turkish-South Sudanese bilateral relations in the period ahead,” he said. Mutaf said the donation of uniforms came in the wake of a meeting he held two years ago with Tut Gatluak, presidential advisor for security affairs. He noted that Gatluak asked for the army uniforms from the Turkish government, which was granted by the Turkish Ministries of Foreign Affairs and National Defense.

Mutaf said that in February, they donated part of their consignment to South Sudan and now they completed their consignments in two dispatches.

Maj. Gen Lul Ruai Koang, the spokesperson for the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF), confirmed the arrival of the military uniforms in the country: "The Turkish government, through its ambassador to South Sudan, donated to our own Ministry of Defense and Veterans Affairs a total of 218,693 sets of different types of uniforms that include battle camouflage, uniforms for the air force and mess dress,” he said. Koang said that some of the uniforms would be distributed to members of the necessary unified forces at 17 training centers across the country, adding that some would be reserved for those expected to report for the second phase of training. He said the ministers for presidential affairs, foreign affairs and defense and veterans affairs, and the SSPDF’s chief of defense forces thanked the Turkish government for the generous contributions to facilitate the implementation of the transitional security arrangements.