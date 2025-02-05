Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Wednesday that Syria’s interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa was level-headed on new administration’s stance on US-backed terrorist group PKK/YPG. Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) one day after al-Sharaa’s visit to Türkiye, Fidan said current stand “satisfied Türkiye’s security needs.”

The minister signaled a cross-border offensive against the terrorist group last month if they don’t dissolve themselves while Damascus has been negotiating with the group about the latter’s future in Syria in post-Assad era. Fidan also said that new rulers of Syria had no agenda involving federation or autonomy for any groups in that country.

