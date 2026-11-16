President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Monday that Türkiye is entering a new era of growing international influence, calling on young people to take a leading role in shaping the country's future and strengthening its position in an evolving global order.

Speaking at a university youth gathering organized by the youth branch of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), Erdoğan said Türkiye was approaching a turning point after years of challenges and sacrifices.

"We are entering a period in which new doors are opening and Türkiye is taking its place on the stage of history with great strength," Erdoğan emphasized.

"You will be the architects and guides of this new era that no one can prevent," he told the students.

The president emphasized that young people would play a central role in realizing Türkiye's ambition to become a pivotal country in an emerging international order.

"As a new world is being built, you will be the ones to turn our vision of Türkiye as a central country into reality," he noted.

The president urged young people to have confidence in their country and their capabilities, describing them as members of the "Teknofest generation," a reference to Türkiye's technology and aviation festival and its emphasis on innovation and technological development.

He acknowledged that Türkiye continues to face challenges in the economy, technology, democracy, security and education but insisted that none were insurmountable.

"None of these challenges is so great that it should drive us into despair," Erdoğan said, urging young people not to allow negative narratives in traditional and social media to undermine their confidence.

Youth at center of political vision

Erdoğan also criticized the opposition's approach to young people, accusing rival parties of exploiting youth for political gain and encouraging them to take to the streets to advance partisan interests.

"While they seek political gains on the shoulders of young people, we engage in politics for young people and make them active participants in politics," Erdoğan said.

He described young people as the future leadership of Türkiye and an essential source of energy and dynamism for his political movement.

New Party (YP) Chairperson Özgür Özel has repeatedly called on young people and opposition supporters to take to the streets, urging public demonstrations amid a wave of protests across Europe, including in France and Italy.

Speaking at a rally outside the Halk TV building last month, Özel emphasized that political opposition should extend beyond social media activism and called on citizens to gather in public squares and participate in demonstrations, saying, "Today is not a day to stay at home."

President Erdoğan also recalled periods of political polarization and restrictions on educational opportunities, including the Feb. 28, 1997, political intervention, arguing that his government had worked to overcome those divisions.

He said past discrimination based on political identity, religious beliefs and clothing had deprived many young people of educational opportunities.

"Those difficult days are now behind us," the president said, attributing the changes to political struggle and public determination.

AK Party youth membership

Erdoğan also highlighted the activities of ÜNIAK, the AK Party's university youth organization, which operates across Türkiye's higher education institutions.

He said the organization had expanded its outreach across 208 universities in the country's 81 provinces.

"A total of 450,000 young people who registered for the first time have joined the ÜNIAK family," Erdoğan noted.

The president praised the organization's efforts to engage university students and encourage their participation in political and social activities.

Reiterating his confidence in the younger generation, Erdoğan said Türkiye's future would depend on young people who possess knowledge, self-confidence and a strong sense of responsibility.

He concluded by urging students to recognize their role in shaping the country's future and contributing to its development.