Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç said Türkiye has expanded access to justice and accelerated judicial processes in 2025 by making extensive use of technology and domestically developed digital systems, according to a statement he shared on social media.

Tunç said projects implemented as part of the judiciary’s digital transformation saved time, resources and costs while making justice services more accessible to citizens. He noted that the judiciary has achieved integration with 61 institutions across 202 different processes, reaching a total of 26 million users.

Providing data on digital applications, Tunç said 1.4 million hearings were conducted in 2025 through the Sound and Image Information System (SEGBIS), bringing the total number of such hearings since 2013 to over 7.3 million. He added that 86.1 million electronic notifications were issued in 2025, while the total number of e-notifications sent since 2015 reached 350.875 million.

Tunç also reported that 1.7 million electronic hearings were held in 2025, with the cumulative total since 2020 reaching 4.4 million.

Emphasizing alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, Tunç said mediation and conciliation have strengthened access to justice and contributed to social peace by resolving disputes amicably. In 2025, he said, agreements were reached in 1.1 million cases through mediation and in 203,251 cases through conciliation. Since 2013, mediation resulted in 5.2 million agreements in 8.8 million cases, while conciliation has produced 2 million agreements in 2.4 million cases since 2017.

Tunç said efforts to ensure the timely completion of trials and to increase specialization within the judiciary continued in 2025. He noted that 766 new courts were established in the judicial and administrative branches during the year, increasing the total number of courts from 3,727 in 2002 to 9,438. He added that regional courts of justice are now operating in 17 regions and regional administrative courts in 12 regions, while the number of specialized courts rose from 986 in 2002 to 2,923 in 2025.

Turning to notary services, Tunç described the notary institution as a cornerstone of the legal system that plays a key role in reducing court workloads and supporting social peace. He said reforms aimed at improving service quality and facilitating transactions for citizens would continue.

According to Tunç, the number of notary offices increased from 1,231 in 2002 to 2,385 in 2025. In 2025 alone, 761,719 transactions were carried out under the on-call notary system, bringing the total since 2019 to 4.1 million. He added that 476,972 transactions were completed in 2025 under a system allowing documents issued at one notary office to be obtained from another, with 1.2 million such transactions conducted since 2019.

Tunç also said notary documents issued at Turkish consulates abroad can now be obtained from notary offices in Türkiye. Under this system, 74,097 transactions were completed in 2025, raising the total since 2019 to 376,215. He added that a secure payment system has helped prevent problems and fraud in monetary transactions related to notary services.