The spillover of Ukraine-Russia war continues threatening the security in Black Sea. Türkiye has identified 275 suspicious objects in the Black Sea to date, including drifting mines, kamikaze drones and unmanned surface vehicles, the Ministry of National Defense said Saturday.

Of them, 29 have been neutralized, the ministry said in a statement.

Amid threats posed by drifting mines during the Russia-Ukraine War, an agreement was signed on Jan. 11, 2024, under Türkiye’s leadership, with the participation of Romania and Bulgaria, to establish the Black Sea Mine Countermeasures Task Group (MCM Black Sea).

The statement noted that since March 26, 2022, following the outbreak of the war, the Turkish navy has continuously carried out reconnaissance, surveillance, patrol and disposal operations targeting mines, unmanned surface vehicles (USVs), unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and unexploded ordnance in the Black Sea.

"As part of efforts to protect our maritime jurisdiction areas, under Operation Black Sea Harmony, two frigates, one submarine, one patrol vessel, one maritime patrol aircraft, one helicopter and one UAV are deployed. For mine surveillance activities, two minehunter ships, one fast attack craft, three helicopters, one underwater defense team and one UAV are on duty,” the statement said.

It added that during operations and surveillance activities conducted so far, Turkish naval units logged 28,150 hours at sea, while maritime patrol aircraft, helicopters and UAVs carried out 1,554 sorties totaling 7,711 flight hours.

"A total of 275 suspicious objects have been detected to date. Of these, 10 were identified as mines, eight as kamikaze UAVs and 11 as kamikaze USVs. All identified threats were successfully neutralized by underwater defense teams,” it said.

The ministry said three Bayraktar TB2 drones have been deployed to Cengiz Topel Airport since Dec. 17, 2025, alongside two additional frigates assigned to the Black Sea to strengthen surveillance and respond to aerial and maritime threats.

Currently, four maritime patrol sorties and four UAV sorties are conducted weekly in the Black Sea, alongside helicopter-supported mine surveillance flights, the statement said.

The ministry said operations are being conducted in close coordination with the Turkish Coast Guard Command, relevant ministries, civilian maritime institutions, and neighboring Black Sea countries’ surveillance assets.

It added that monitoring of drilling, research, and support vessels in the western Black Sea continues uninterrupted.

The Turkish navy has taken maximum precautions since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war to protect Türkiye from drifting mines, UAVs and USVs, while maintaining close coordination with relevant state institutions, the statement concluded.

In the latest instance of Black Sea security risk, a marine drone struck a crude oil tanker ⁠that had departed Russia, causing an ⁠explosion in the Black Sea near Istanbul's Bosphorus strait on Thursday.

"The attack ​on the Sierra Leone-flagged, Turkish-operated tanker ALTURA carrying crude ​oil is ⁠of great concern," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Öncü Keçeli said on X, adding that the 27 crew members were in good health.

Keçeli said the attack took place within Türkiye's exclusive economic zone and violated international law, warning such incidents posed serious risks to life, property, navigation and the environment in the Black Sea. He added that Türkiye was in contact with relevant parties to prevent further escalation ⁠and reserved the right to take necessary measures under international law to protect its economic interests and activities in the region.