Turkish authorities have detained 25 suspects in a sweeping operation linked to the long-running investigation into the 2009 helicopter crash that caused the death of the former Grand Unity Party (BBP) leader Muhsin Yazıcıoğlu, Justice Minister Akın Gürlek said Monday.

The arrests were made as part of an investigation transferred last month from the Kahramanmaraş Chief Public Prosecutor's Office to the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, Gürlek said in a statement shared on social media.

According to the minister, prosecutors identified 29 suspects believed to have committed the offenses of establishing, leading or being a member of an armed terrorist organization and premeditated murder.

Police carried out simultaneous raids at 30 addresses across 10 provinces, including Ankara, Istanbul, Izmir, Balıkesir, Adana, Antalya, Çanakkale, Bursa, Isparta and Afyonkarahisar.

Gürlek said 25 suspects were taken into custody. Two suspects were already in prison, while two others were determined to be abroad. Efforts to locate and detain the remaining fugitive suspects are continuing, he added.

In 2009, during the local elections, Yazıcıoğlu rented a helicopter to attend a rally in Kahramanmaraş. His helicopter, along with five others, tragically crashed in the Göksun district after leaving a rally in Çağlayancerit. Following extensive search efforts, their bodies were discovered on Keş Dağı Kurudere Kanlıçukur.

Yazıcıoğlu was laid to rest on March 31, 2009, with a ceremony at Kocatepe Mosque and buried at the Taceddin Dergahı, as per his wishes. His coffin, wrapped in the Turkish flag, was adorned with flowers by mourners.

Yazıcıoğlu’s death and rescue efforts in its aftermath courted controversy and his friends had claimed he was "killed" by his opponents. Several public officials linked to the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) face trial over abuse of duty for charges stemming from closing the case about the crash on a snowy mountain and for hindering rescue efforts after the crash.

Known for his principled stance and opposition to military coups, Yazıcıoğlu remains an unforgettable figure in Turkish politics. His legacy lives on through his contributions to the political scene and his firm beliefs in democracy and national unity.

Gürlek described the case as one that has left a deep mark on the public conscience and said judicial authorities and law enforcement agencies were continuing to work in close coordination to establish the material facts and ensure that anyone responsible is held accountable.

"No matter how many years pass, no case will be allowed to remain in darkness and no suspicion will be left unanswered," Gürlek said, adding that authorities would pursue the investigation until every aspect of the incident is clarified.