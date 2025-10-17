Türkiye is expecting that the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) advisory opinion on Israel’s obligations in the occupied Palestinian territories will mark a “historic decision” for international law and humanitarian principles.

Speaking at a press conference in Parliament on Thursday evening, Cüneyt Yüksel, chair of the parliamentary justice commission and Istanbul deputy for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), said the Parliament’s Legal Committee is closely monitoring proceedings related to the “genocide case” filed by South Africa against Israel at the ICJ.

The ICJ is scheduled to announce its advisory opinion on Oct. 22, following a request from the U.N. General Assembly in December 2024. The resolution, co-sponsored by Türkiye and Norway, asked the court to clarify Israel’s responsibilities toward the United Nations and other international organizations operating in the Palestinian territories.

Yüksel said the opinion is expected to address the obstruction of humanitarian aid and restrictions imposed on the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). He emphasized that the UNRWA plays a crucial role in ensuring access to education, health care and shelter for Palestinians and that efforts to hinder its work represent “a systematic attack on civilians.”

“The advisory opinion will reaffirm the UNRWA’s legitimacy under international law,” Yüksel said. “It will deliver a clear message that restricting or replacing UNRWA through illegitimate entities undermines humanitarian principles.”

He noted that Türkiye had made both written and oral submissions to the court earlier this year, reiterating Ankara’s commitment to supporting the Palestinian cause through diplomatic and legal means. “The opinion will not only identify Israel’s violations of international law but also reaffirm the immunity, impartiality and humanitarian mission of the UNRWA, one of the U.N.’s most critical institutions in Palestine,” he said.

Yüksel underscored that lasting peace and the restoration of humanitarian order in Gaza could only be achieved once the UNRWA resumes full operations. He said Türkiye considers attacks on U.N. personnel as grave breaches of international law under the U.N. Convention on Privileges and Immunities.

“Türkiye has made it clear that Israel’s attacks on UNRWA staff constitute serious violations of international law,” Yüksel stated. “We believe the court’s ruling will provide a legal foundation for the UNRWA to resume its activities with full authority.”

Describing Türkiye’s efforts as both diplomatic and moral, Yüksel said Ankara continues to support Palestine’s legal initiatives at international forums. He recalled that Türkiye has applied to intervene in the genocide case at the ICJ, asserting that accountability is essential to ending the perception of impunity surrounding Israel’s actions.

“The cease-fire in Gaza has rekindled hope in humanity’s conscience,” he said. “The ICJ’s forthcoming opinion will strengthen that process and reaffirm the role of law in restoring justice.”

Yüksel also highlighted President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s leadership in advocating for peace in Gaza, noting Türkiye’s participation in the Sharm el-Sheikh Peace Summit as a pivotal moment. “President Erdoğan’s active diplomacy has ensured that Türkiye’s voice remains central in defending justice and humanitarian values,” he said.

Reiterating that Ankara continues to engage with international partners to ensure humanitarian aid reaches civilians in Gaza, Yüksel said: “We are keeping all channels open to guarantee uninterrupted aid delivery and the full implementation of the cease-fire. Türkiye is not merely a political actor; it represents the conscience of humanity.”

He concluded by reaffirming Türkiye’s long-standing commitment to the Palestinian cause.

“The ICJ’s advisory opinion will mark a historic turning point where justice and conscience converge in international law,” Yüksel said. “Despite enduring great suffering, the Palestinian people have not surrendered their resolve. Türkiye will continue to stand for justice, peace and human dignity, just as it always has.”