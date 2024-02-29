Sources from the Defense Ministry said Thursday that Türkiye was pursuing a deal to obtain Eurofighter jets from a European consortium. They stated that technical talks were underway with the United Kingdom and representatives of the jet's manufacturer and awaited "a positive approach" from Germany, a member of the European consortium behind the production.

A prolonged process of Türkiye's request to buy F-16 jets, which tested ties between Ankara and Washington, led the nation to begin discussions to buy Eurofighters.

Türkiye announced in November it was in talks with Britain and Spain to buy 40 Eurofighter jets, though Germany has objected to the idea. Ankara has been urging Germany to align with the NATO spirit.

At the time, a Turkish Defense Ministry source said talks had begun after Ankara recognized its request for F-16 jets from the U.S., first made in October 2021, might not work out.

The Eurofighter Typhoon jets are built by a consortium of Germany, Britain, Italy and Spain, represented by Airbus, BAE Systems and Leonardo.