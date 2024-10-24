After the first major attack in two years by the PKK terrorist group claimed five lives in Ankara, Türkiye was quick to respond. Defense Minister Yaşar Güler announced that Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) airstrikes in Syria and Iraq against the terrorist group hit 47 targets overnight, while Turkish intelligence reported similar strikes in the group’s strategic facilities, from arsenals to energy hubs in two neighbors of the country.

The strikes were the strongest response so far to the attack by the two terrorists carrying automatic guns and explosives for the assault on the headquarters of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI).

In the immediate aftermath of the attack, authorities renewed their pledge to continue the counterterrorism fight. That counterterrorism effort covers a wide area, from mountainous regions in the southeast to northern parts of neighboring Iraq and Syria.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who was in Kazan, Tatarstan, on Thursday, said the heinous attack only bolstered Türkiye’s resolve to eliminate terrorism as he thanked the country’s friends who exhibited solidarity following the attack in a speech at the BRICS summit there. Erdoğan said on Wednesday that they would continue fighting terrorism in all its forms and with a multi-dimensional approach. He said in a social media post on Wednesday that the "despicable" terrorist attack on TAI headquarters targets Türkiye’s survival, people’s peace and defense breakthroughs that aim for a “fully independent Türkiye.”

"Our nation should know that the dirty hands reaching out to Türkiye will definitely be broken; no structure, no terrorist organization, no axis of evil targeting our security will be able to achieve their goals."

Two terrorists were killed by security forces responding to the TAI attack, and Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya revealed the identity of the two terrorists on Thursday. He said the male terrorist was Ali Örek, code-named "Rojger," while the other one was Mine Sevjin Alçiçek. "No terror attack can break our resolve. They cannot intimidate our noble nation," Yerlikaya said.

Turkish forces struck 29 PKK targets in northern Iraq and 18 in northern Syria, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler said, adding that several militants were eliminated as he spoke at a defense fair in Istanbul where TAI also demonstrated its line of products.

"No member of the treacherous terrorist organization will be able to escape the grasp of Turkish soldiers," Güler said in a memorial ceremony at the defense fair SAHA Expo.

"It is not a coincidence that this site was targeted," he added, referring to TAI. TAI is a manufacturer of fighter jets and drones, two effective instruments in Türkiye’s growing locally made arsenal in the fight against the PKK and other terrorist groups. Güler’s ministry said on Thursday that 59 terrorists, including two “senior” members of the group, were eliminated in airstrikes in Iraq and Syria.

The ministry’s spokesperson, Brig. Adm. Zeki Aktürk, told reporters in a weekly briefing on Thursday that 41 terrorists were eliminated in operations by the Turkish army in Iraq and Syria, while the number of terrorists eliminated since Jan. 1 in Iraq and Syria has reached 2,235.

Security was tightened at TAI headquarters on Thursday, with security forces searching vehicles and checking people's identities. The alert level was raised to "orange" at Turkish airports as part of increased security measures, according to the media reports.

Condemnations, solidarity

World leaders and other officials strongly condemned the attack. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres extended condolences to Türkiye. "We await information but condemn this attack on civilians. We send our condolences to the families of the victims and hope for the full recovery of those injured," U.N. deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq told Anadolu Agency (AA) on behalf of Guterres.

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Ersin Tatar strongly condemned the terrorist attack as he expressed his condolences. In a statement posted on X, Tatar said he condemns terrorism and condoles with the Turkish people and the families of victims killed in the attack.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry also condemned the attack, saying that they mourn with Türkiye. "Azerbaijan always stands with brotherly Türkiye," the ministry said.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and Russian President Vladimir Putin also condemned the attack.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof also conveyed his condolences to Erdoğan, saying that the Netherlands "condemns all forms of terrorism. We sympathize with Türkiye and are closely monitoring the situation."

"Our solidarity goes out to our Turkish friends."

The Biden administration strongly condemned the terrorist attack. The White House's National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby extended Washington's thoughts to "the victims of the horrible terror attack in Ankara." "This morning, our prayers are with all of those affected and their families, and of course, also the people of Turkey at this very difficult time," he told reporters at a briefing.

Algeria also condemned the terrorist attack. "Algeria strongly condemns this terrorist attack that targeted the Turkish Aerospace Industries," the presidency said in a statement. Algeria expressed its "full solidarity with the brotherly Republic of Türkiye, both the people and government, in these difficult times," it added. Jordan's Foreign Ministry also issued a strong condemnation of the terrorist attack, reaffirming the country's "solidarity with Türkiye during this tragic incident." It stressed Amman's "firm rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism, particularly those targeting civilians and undermining stability."

"This cowardly act is not just an attack on Türkiye but a threat to global peace and security. Somalia, having faced similar challenges, empathizes with Türkiye," Somalia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement. Somalia commended the swift response of security forces and is confident that those responsible will be brought to justice, it said. Mogadishu offered condolences to the families affected and said it stands in solidarity with the people and government of Türkiye. "Somalia remains committed to standing with Türkiye and the international community in the fight against terrorism, with a partnership grounded in shared values and mutual trust," it said and urged the international community "to strengthen cooperation against terrorism."

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) also condemned the attack.

Calling the terrorist attack "horrific," Germany also condemned "all forms of terrorism in the strongest possible terms. "Our solidarity goes out to our Turkish friends."

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer "strongly" condemned the attack, saying: "Terrorism and violence have no place in our society."

On Thursday, China joined several other Asian nations in condemning the attack.

Expressing condolences and sympathies to the victims, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said China "firmly opposes all forms of terrorism," state media reported.

Beijing hopes that Türkiye "will maintain safety and stability," Lin told reporters in Beijing.

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu also conveyed condolences to the families of the victims of the terror attack. Expressing sorrow over the "tragic" attack, Muizzu affirmed the Maldives' "solidarity with the brotherly and sisterly people of Türkiye."

Tajikistan expressed "deep sorrow" over the fatalities. The Central Asian nation's Foreign Ministry said: "Tajikistan resolutely condemns this terrorist attack that led to the death and injury of civilians."

Earlier, Pakistan, Malaysia and Afghanistan strongly condemned the terrorist attack.

Malaysian Foreign Ministry expressed its deepest condolences and sympathies to the government of Türkiye and the families of those who have lost their lives, as well as wishes those injured a speedy recovery.

The Taliban-led interim administration in Afghanistan condemned the attack, calling it "tragic," and expressed condolences for the fatalities, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Pakistan also condemned the attack and extended its "deepest" condolences to the government and people of Türkiye.