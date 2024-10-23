Five people were killed and 22 others were injured in a terrorist attack that targeted the main facility of the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) in the capital Ankara Wednesday afternoon.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed the blast heard outside the premises was a terrorist attack. He said five people died, and 22 others were wounded in the attack. He noted that two of the injured were in critical condition.

While no terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack, the interior minister said initial findings point to the PKK terrorist group as the perpetrator of the attack but the process to identify terrorists is still ongoing and that an official statement would be made once the probe is completed.

Yerlikaya noted that Turkish security forces neutralized two terrorists, a male and a female. The security forces are trying to identify the terrorists, the minister said, adding that the name of the terrorist group would be announced accordingly.

Yerlikaya extended his condolences to the families of the deceased, as he wished a speedy recovery for those injured in the attack, as he condemned the attack.

"Our struggle will continue with determination and perseverance until the last terrorist is neutralized," Yerlikaya said.

He called on the public to rely on statements from official sources for the latest developments.

Also on X, Türkiye's Center for Combating Disinformation urged the public to watch for statements from official sources and to avoid "unfounded" allegations.

Kahramankazan is a district that is 40 kilometers (25 miles) north of Ankara.

Reports said a group of assailants arrived at an entry to the complex inside a taxi during a changing of the security personnel. At least one of the assailants detonated a bomb, while other attackers managed to enter the complex.

Video footage shows two terrorists arriving near the TAI facilities and opening fire on civilians. Special operations squads arrived at the facilities following the attack and launched an extensive operation, in which they successfully eliminated the terrorists.

Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation into the terrorist attack.

There was no immediate claim for the attack but the PKK terrorist group and Daesh terrorists had previously carried out several attacks in the country.