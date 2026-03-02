The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), an umbrella body of parliaments from around the world, will hold its 152nd Assembly in Istanbul between April 15 and April 19. Some 100 parliamentary speakers and a large number of lawmakers are expected to participate in the summit, which will be hosted by the Turkish Parliament.

The IPU, based in Geneva, holds semiannual assemblies in the spring and the fall, either in Geneva or elsewhere. The assembly will be an occasion where strengthening parliamentary diplomacy and multilateral cooperation will be discussed. The lawmakers will also discuss the genocide in Gaza, developments in the Middle East, and a number of regional and global issues.

The theme of the summit will be “nurturing hope, securing peace and ensuring justice for future generations” and it will host several events, including permanent committee meetings, the fora and several side events. The IPU will also elect its next secretary-general as incumbent Martin Chungong’s tenure will expire.

Founded in 1889 by parliamentary representatives to strengthen interparliamentary cooperation and dialogue, the IPU now stands out as the umbrella organization of the world’s parliaments, with 183 member countries.

Türkiye, which hosted General Assembly meetings in 1934 and 1951 and most recently 30 years ago, is set to once again demonstrate its experience and expertise in parliamentary diplomacy, as well as the importance it places on multilateral relations and international dialogue.

Preparations for the event in Istanbul are being closely overseen by Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş. Kurtulmuş is also continuing his diplomatic outreach to ensure high-level participation. In addition to sending formal invitations to his counterparts in IPU member states, he has been inviting them to Istanbul through phone calls and one-on-one meetings.