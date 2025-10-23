The Turkish and Greek delegations held a new round of confidence-building measures meetings in the western Turkish city of Izmir on Thursday.

In a written statement, the ministry said the meeting took place on Oct. 23, 2025, hosted by Türkiye’s Ministry of National Defense and attended by ambassadors, senior military officers and civilian officials from the Turkish and Greek sides.

Describing the talks held in a positive atmosphere, the statement said: “During the meeting, both delegations reviewed the previously agreed confidence-building measures implemented throughout 2025 and discussed the implementation plan for 2026. The meeting was conducted in a positive and constructive spirit.”

According to the ministry, the next round of talks will be hosted by Greece.

The meetings are part of ongoing efforts between Ankara and Athens to reduce tensions and foster dialogue between the two countries, which have longstanding disputes over maritime boundaries and airspace in the Aegean.