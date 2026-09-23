An 18-member delegation of Palestinian judges and prosecutors is attending an international training program in Türkiye focusing on cybercrime and money laundering as Ankara and Palestine seek to expand cooperation in judicial education.

The delegation, led by Wesam Salayma, director of the Palestinian Judicial Institute, is taking part in the International Training Program on Combating Cybercrime and Money Laundering organized by the Justice Academy of Türkiye, according to a statement from the academy.

The Palestinian delegation traveled to Türkiye under a memorandum of understanding signed between the two sides to strengthen cooperation in the training of judges, prosecutors and assistant judges and prosecutors.

Speaking at the opening of the program, Justice Academy of Türkiye President Metin Yıldırım highlighted what he described as the historic and strong ties between Türkiye and Palestine.

Yıldırım said cooperation in judicial education would further strengthen the exchange of knowledge and experience between the judicial institutions of the two sides.

He also said the academy would continue its international judicial training activities and seek to deepen cooperation with judicial institutions in partner countries.

Referring to developments in Palestine and Gaza, Yıldırım expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people and emphasized the importance of continuing cooperation with Palestinian judicial officials in training and education.

The program aims to strengthen judicial training and the exchange of professional experience, with sessions focusing on crimes that have become increasingly diverse and transnational alongside rapid technological developments.

Academics and members of the judiciary are providing training on issues including crypto assets and criminal law, cyberbullying, crimes involving personal data, the collection of electronic evidence, technology-based investigative measures and the use of artificial intelligence in cybercrime.

The training is part of broader judicial cooperation between Türkiye and Palestine under the memorandum of understanding between their judicial training institutions.

The agreement provides for joint symposiums, conferences, workshops and training programs as well as exchanges of experts and academics.

It also envisages joint scientific research, the preparation of educational materials and publications, the development of digital training platforms, reciprocal internship programs and work on joint curricula.

The memorandum will remain in effect for five years after its signing and will automatically be renewed for successive three-year periods unless either side notifies the other that it does not intend to renew it.